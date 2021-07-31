Schmidt makes history with bronze in men's trampoline

Kiwi gymnast Dylan Schmidt has won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

It comes after Schmidt qualified third for the final earlier this afternoon with scores of 52.415 and 59.705.

The impressive qualifying performance meant Schmidt was third-to-last in the final, getting to watch five others compete before him.

The Kiwi entered his routine with China's Dong Dong the score to beat, sitting on 61.235.

Dylan Schmidt during the final of the men's trampoline at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Getty

After a clean set, Schmidt left the trampoline all smiles and awaited his score.

Eventually, the judges awarded him a 60.675 which was good enough for second with Belarus' two athletes remaining.

The first Belarusian, Uladzislau Hancharou could only manage a 60.565, meaning the Kiwi was then guaranteed a medal with one competitor left.

Schmidt was moved down to third though after Ivan Litvinovich managed an impressive 61.715 to claim gold.

The 24-year-old makes history regardless, becoming the first Kiwi to ever medal in the men's trampoline at the Olympics.