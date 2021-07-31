Schmidt given historic bronze by fellow Kiwi Sarah Walker

Gymnast Dylan Schmidt has enjoyed a priceless Kiwi moment in his medal ceremony at this year's Tokyo Olympics with fellow New Zealander and former Olympic medallist Sarah Walker presenting him his prize.

Schmidt claimed a historic bronze medal in this evening's men's trampoline final, becoming the first New Zealander in history to medal in the event after qualifying third earlier this afternoon.

Shortly after the competition had finished, Schmidt was back out on stage for the medal ceremony where a familiar face greeted him.

While athletes have to put on their medals themselves at this year's Games due to Covid-19 protocols, they are still presented their prizes by a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Coincidentally for the men's trampoline medal ceremony, that IOC representative was Kiwi BMXer and 2012 silver medallist Walker.

Dylan Schmidt of Team New Zealand poses with the bronze medal. Source: Getty

Walker offered Schmidt his medal on a platter, which the Kiwi proudly took and put on immediately before raising a fist of triumph in the air.

Schmidt won bronze with a score of 60.675 - 0.110 points ahead of fourth place - with China taking silver and Belarus claiming gold.