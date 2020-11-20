Schedule for Team NZ's races in pre-America's Cup series announced

Details have been announced for the America’s Cup World Series and Christmas race, scheduled to take place on the Waitematā Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf in December.

Team New Zealand will be in the first race, against Luna Rossa, which is due to start just after 3pm on December 17.

That is the first of four days of racing in the series, which also involves the two other America’s Cup challengers Team UK and American Magic.

This is the first time the four AC75s, each with quite different designs, will have been in action.

For the first three days of the series, there will be four races per day of Round Robin competition in which all four teams will race each other twice.

On the fourth day, the Prada Christmas Race will be comprised of two knock-out stages.

The first stage consists of two head-to-head match ups with the winners of each progressing to the final, and the losers to a 3rd /4th match, which will help decide the final rankings.

The pairing of the Christmas Race semi-finals will be decided by the results of the Round Robin.

Organisers said today the races will be held on a windward-leeward racecourse with an upwind start. They will last around 25-30 minutes each.

Racing is scheduled for 3pm-6pm each day, weather permitting.

The racecourse will be announced on racing days by the Race Management depending on wind direction, intensity and tides. The permitted wind range is between 6.5 and 21 knots.