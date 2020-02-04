TODAY |

'Scared' Israel Adesanya an easy opponent, says UFC star Jon Jones

Source:  1 NEWS

UFC superstar, Jon Jones believes Israel Adesanya is too “scared” to fight him, and doesn’t see any way the Kiwi could win if the two were to meet inside the octagon.

The light-heavyweight king only sees the result going his way if the two were to fight. Source: SKY

The light-heavyweight king will defend his belt on Sunday against undefeated American, Dominic Reyes, but that didn’t stop him from talking about the potential match-up with the "Stylebender" - Adesanya.

“People can eat up what he is saying, but the truth of the matter is, he’s scared today,” Jones told ESPN.

“I’m so far ahead when it comes to, you name it, in every sense of this game, I am so far ahead of this kid.

“I’m a man, and he’s like a child when it comes to this game. What I’ve proven already, what I’ve done, where I’m going.

“I’ve been winning world championships since he was getting knocked out overseas.”

Adesanya defends his newly acquired middleweight title against Cuban phenom, Yoel Romero next month, and has suggested a move up in weight class in the future.

But despite being of similar height and builds, Jones is confident he would prove too much for Adesanya to handle.

“I don’t think a long, lean middleweight would present me much problem, especially once I got my hands on him and put him to the ground,” he said.

“Come on. Daniel Cormier has fought many heavyweights, and he says in his interviews, ‘John is a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger’ than you would imagine when you’re in there with him.”

