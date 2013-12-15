SBW set for surprise boxing return after six-year absence

Sonny Bill Williams has been spotted in Townsville ahead of an under-the-radar return to the boxing ring this weekend.

Williams will fight Waikato Falefehi at the Townsville Entertainment Centre tomorrow night on a fight card scheduled to be headed by Mark Flanagan's tilt against Ben Kelleher for the vacant Australian cruiserweight title.

It will be the first time the code-hopping star has fought since he unanimously beat Chauncey Welliver over eight rounds at Olympic Park in 2015.

While Williams has been undefeated in his seven fights to date, Falefehi has an unflattering 2-14 record.

There have been rumours of Williams taking on former NRL star-turned boxer Paul Gallen, and should Williams come through tomorrow's fight unscathed, it is likely those rumours will only intensify.

As recently as March the Kiwi star engaged in a verbal stoush with Gallen, while the pair were working together in commentary for Nine's coverage of an early season Rabbitohs vs Roosters clash.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, I'll fight Paul," Wiliams said on the broadcast.

"But I've got to do my due diligence like he has in the past few years. You know what I mean? That means sizing him up."