Sarah Goss sparks late magical play as Manawatu fight back to win national sevens title over Waikato

Mananwatu pulled off a late and dramatic 17-15 win to edge Waikato in the final in Rotorua today and claim the national women's sevens title.

Waikato trailed 12-5 at halftime, but scored two unconverted tries to lead Manawatu 15-12 with only two minutes left in the match.

Manawatu's star Sarah Goss made a sensational break deep inside her own 22, using excellent footwork to evade several Waikato defenders before linking up with her teammate Selica Winiata.