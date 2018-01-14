Sarah Goss sparks late magical play as Manawatu fight back to win national sevens title over Waikato

Source:
Mananwatu pulled off a late and dramatic 17-15 win to edge Waikato in the final in Rotorua today and claim the national women's sevens title.
Waikato trailed 12-5 at halftime, but scored two unconverted tries to lead Manawatu 15-12 with only two minutes left in the match.
Manawatu's star Sarah Goss made a sensational break deep inside her own 22, using excellent footwork to evade several Waikato defenders before linking up with her teammate Selica Winiata.
Winiata was tackled just inside Waikato's 22 before Manawatu spread the ball out wide for Lauren Balsillie to score the match winner in the final minute of the match.
