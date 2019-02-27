Samoan WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukaemia is in remission

The Big Dog is back.

Professional wrestler Roman Reigns says his leukemia is in remission and he'll be returning to the WWE ring.

When making the announcement yesterday in Atlanta at a WWE Raw event, a fan yelled Reigns was heading to Wrestlemania - the company's top pay-per-view event - but the wrestler kept things calm.

"We'll get to that later. Let's crawl before we can walk and walk before we can run."

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa, told a crowd in October last year he was terrified and scared before disclosing that the disease had returned.

Reigns was 22 years old when he was first diagnosed with leukemia.