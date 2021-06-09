Samoa caretaker govt pull country's team from Olympics

Samoa's caretaker government has said the country's athletes will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

People walk near the Olympic Rings. Source: Associated Press

However, the team has not been officially notified of any withdrawal.

A meeting is scheduled this afternoon to discuss the team's involvement in the Games.

The caretaker Cabinet decided on Wednesday to prevent Team Samoa from travelling to Japan due to Covid-19.

The caretaker Minister of Communications, Afamasaga Rico Tupa'i, said that with reports Japan has a 500 daily infection rate, the Cabinet decided prevention takes precedence.

Afamasaga said the decision was made because the chance of infection was too high.