TODAY |

Samoa caretaker govt pull country's team from Olympics

Source: 

Samoa's caretaker government has said the country's athletes will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

People walk near the Olympic Rings. Source: Associated Press

However, the team has not been officially notified of any withdrawal.

A meeting is scheduled this afternoon to discuss the team's involvement in the Games.

The caretaker Cabinet decided on Wednesday to prevent Team Samoa from travelling to Japan due to Covid-19.

The caretaker Minister of Communications, Afamasaga Rico Tupa'i, said that with reports Japan has a 500 daily infection rate, the Cabinet decided prevention takes precedence.

Afamasaga said the decision was made because the chance of infection was too high.

Samoa had already selected athletes from several sports including weightlifting, boxing, sailing and athletics, but neither rugby sevens team had qualified.

rnz.co.nz

Other Sport
Olympics
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four rookies in All Blacks team for Tonga Test
2
Foster jokes Mo'unga-Barrett No. 10 battle decided by coin
3
Fan involved in major Tour de France crash arrested
4
Taylor reflects on iconic photo with Williamson after WTC triumph
5
World champ sprinter misses Tokyo on two-year doping ban
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Fiji records four new Covid-19 deaths, hundreds more cases

Tongan lifter gets Olympic spot alongside Hubbard after 'emotional' week

Triathletes named for Tokyo, will contest new relay event
03:57

Gumboot throwing champ shares tips for success