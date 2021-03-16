Sailing's Comeback King: Jimmy Spithill's history with the Auld Mug and Team NZ

Team New Zealand have shown over the past two days that when it comes to the America’s Cup, it ain't over till it's over — and that's something Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill knows all too well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Spithill is sailing’s Comeback King and his aggressive attitude on the water is only matched by his confidence when his back is against the wall off it.

“Everyone wrote us off in the Prada Cup and then we went through from the semis on just dropping one race,” Spithill reminded reporters.

“Everyone wrote us off coming into this Cup saying it's going to be seven-nil [to Team NZ] and a whitewash so if everyone wants to write us off again, go ahead.”

Spithill has been here before in even more dire circumstances, managing to turn around Oracle Team USA’s campaign from being 8-1 down to America’s Cup glory in San Francisco in a regatta that still haunts Kiwi fans eight years later.

In 2013, that same confidence was just as present.

“I think the question is, ‘imagine if these guys lost from here, what an upset that would be’,” he said at the time.

That upset has gone down in sporting folklore, Team NZ losing the series 9-8 before getting their revenge four years later in Bermuda.

But even after only winning their first point in race six, Spithill couldn't resist a dig at his longtime rivals.

“This does remind me of San Francisco when once the guys get buy in and they can see the boat is faster, then you start building some momentum.”

Of course, the Kiwis’ cyclor system proved him wrong and the Auld Mug returned to New Zealand. Spithill once again finds himself racing Team NZ from a deficit and is one of the only men in the world who will likely be okay with that.

The 41-year-old's experience is unparalleled; he's the first helmsman to compete in four-straight America's Cups and, for this series, he's surpassed Sir Russell Coutts and Dennis Conner with most race wins at the helm.

His team this time, Luna Rossa, also have plenty to keep fighting for with Italy never before hoisting the Auld Mug despite two past challenges.

But in their third attempt they have something different – a leader with attitude who, like in 2013 and in 2017, continues to stay confident despite the odds.

“It's not over,” Spithill said.