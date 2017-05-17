 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Sailing expert demands harsher penalty for dangerous practice racing as Team NZ battle to repair boat

share

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Team New Zealand are working around the clock to repair their America's Cup boat after an on water collision in Bermuda left a hole in the hull. 

Shore crews are working hard to fix the hull of the Kiwi boat after it was punctured by Ben Ainslie Racing.
Source: 1 NEWS

The run-in with Sir Ben Ainslie's syndicate is not the only drama on the Great Sound as the countdown to racing gets into the final week though.

Shore crew are working to fix the hull of Team NZ’s boat after it was punctured through into the cockpit by their British rivals this morning, but repairs could take days.

Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.
Source: AMERICASCUP.com

Sailing expert and Sail-World NZ editor Richard Gladwell says the dangerous practice racing should come with a bigger punishment.

“The damage to [Ben Ainslie Racing] has been very slight but the consequences to Team NZ have been huge,” he said.

“You just can't allow that sort of things and you've really got to have more than a penalty.”

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling was a bit more blunt with his thoughts on the risky manoeuvres.

“It’s just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup,” he said.

Burling wasn't at all impressed when British rivals BAR collided with his side's boat during a practice race in Bermuda.
Source: YouTube/ EmiratesTeamNZ

“We're all here to learn and it's just a bit of a shame that we have a pretty good dent in the side of our nice boat. But what can you do?”

BAR tweeted an apology of sorts after the incident. 

Related

Abby Wilson

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

00:30
2
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

00:35
3
The Chiefs’ second five made a return to competitive rugby today, lacing up the boots in Otorohanga.

Concussion-prone All Blacks back Charlie Ngatai scratched from Chiefs' side after more headaches


00:30
4
Adrian Mannarino caught Pablo Cuevas and the Rome Masters crowd by surprise when he played this spinning piece of magic.

Watch: French tennis player executes unbelievable drop shot that bounces back over the net

00:29
5
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


00:33
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ