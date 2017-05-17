Sailing expert demands harsher penalty for dangerous practice racing as Team NZ battle to repair boat

Team New Zealand are working around the clock to repair their America's Cup boat after an on water collision in Bermuda left a hole in the hull.

The run-in with Sir Ben Ainslie's syndicate is not the only drama on the Great Sound as the countdown to racing gets into the final week though.

Shore crew are working to fix the hull of Team NZ’s boat after it was punctured through into the cockpit by their British rivals this morning, but repairs could take days.

Sailing expert and Sail-World NZ editor Richard Gladwell says the dangerous practice racing should come with a bigger punishment.

“The damage to [Ben Ainslie Racing] has been very slight but the consequences to Team NZ have been huge,” he said.

“You just can't allow that sort of things and you've really got to have more than a penalty.”

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling was a bit more blunt with his thoughts on the risky manoeuvres.

“It’s just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup,” he said.

“We're all here to learn and it's just a bit of a shame that we have a pretty good dent in the side of our nice boat. But what can you do?”