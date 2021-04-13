TODAY |

Sail GP, including Kiwi crew, thrown into chaos after Bermuda goes into lockdown days before first round

Source:  1 NEWS

The new Kiwi Sail GP team is flying straight into a Covid-19 storm in Bermuda.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The island nation has been locked down for seven days due to a large surge in Covid-19 cases. Source: 1 Sport

The island nation is being plunged into a hard lockdown for the next seven days after a huge surge of coronavirus cases.

A population of just 70,000 has been returning over 100 positive tests a day recently, prompting Premier David Burt to make the tough call,

“Everything is closed for seven days,” he said during the announcement.

“It is important that we mix as little as possible.”

The news also hit a number of the GP crews who are already in the islands off the east coast of the US and have been training for the past week.

Kiwi sailor Andy Maloney said the vaccinated New Zealand outfit led by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will still depart in 48 hours, regardless of the lockdown.

“We're gonna try and get as competitive as we can given the week we've got,” he said.

Other Kiwis involved in the series, like Spain helmsman Phil Robertson, are awaiting lockdown to kick in.

“We can't even share a chase boat, we can't stand next to another person who's not in our bubble,” Robertson told 1 NEWS.

“Our bubble is 12 people at the moment.”

Training could now be restricted, costing all teams crucial time.

“If it’s seven days in this room, then so be it,” Robertson added.

The series heads to Italy next in just six weeks.

Other Sport
Sailing
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Sir John Kirwan says New Zealand Rugby 'cannot re-sign' TJ Perenara
2
IPL fans angry at Kane Williamson being left out
3
Rotorua girl, 12, leaves league pitch in tears after being told she couldn't play with boys
4
Full video: NZ Cricket Awards
5
Kane Williamson, Amelia Kerr and Devon Conway dominate NZC Awards
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:53

Testing station in Auckland suburb where Covid-19 case visited wants bigger turnout

Pro sports teams postpone games in US after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

Four people test positive for Covid-19 at border, including one person on day 24 of MIQ stay

MIQ workers shouldn't lose jobs for refusing Covid-19 vaccine — Unite Union