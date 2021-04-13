Sail GP, including Kiwi crew, thrown into chaos after Bermuda goes into lockdown days before first round

The new Kiwi Sail GP team is flying straight into a Covid-19 storm in Bermuda.

The island nation is being plunged into a hard lockdown for the next seven days after a huge surge of coronavirus cases.

A population of just 70,000 has been returning over 100 positive tests a day recently, prompting Premier David Burt to make the tough call,

“Everything is closed for seven days,” he said during the announcement.

“It is important that we mix as little as possible.”

The news also hit a number of the GP crews who are already in the islands off the east coast of the US and have been training for the past week.

Kiwi sailor Andy Maloney said the vaccinated New Zealand outfit led by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will still depart in 48 hours, regardless of the lockdown.

“We're gonna try and get as competitive as we can given the week we've got,” he said.

Other Kiwis involved in the series, like Spain helmsman Phil Robertson, are awaiting lockdown to kick in.

“We can't even share a chase boat, we can't stand next to another person who's not in our bubble,” Robertson told 1 NEWS.

“Our bubble is 12 people at the moment.”

Training could now be restricted, costing all teams crucial time.

“If it’s seven days in this room, then so be it,” Robertson added.