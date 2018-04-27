Sail of the century! Sir Ben Ainslie puts America's Cup catamaran on the market

Sailing fans wanting to own a piece of America's Cup history could be in luck, with Sir Ben Ainslie putting AC45F he used to win the 2015-16 America's Cup world series on the market.
Asking for £100,000 (NZ$193,000), Sir Ben's Ineos Team UK posted the availability of the boat on Instagram, saying:
"Own the most successful AC45F from the 35th America’s Cup campaign with both the America's Cup World Series 15/16 and the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup 2017 in her trophy cabinet."
"This one-design wingsail catamaran was designed for the America's Cup World Series and flies on her foils at a top speed of 38 Knots."
The catamaran was used in the World Series qualification regatta, earning Sir Ben's Land Rover BAR their ticket to last year's Bermuda cup - won by Team New Zealand.
Any funds raised from the sale will likely be used to fund Sir Ben's entry for the 2021 edition of the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland.