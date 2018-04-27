 

Sail of the century! Sir Ben Ainslie puts America's Cup catamaran on the market

Sailing fans wanting to own a piece of America's Cup history could be in luck, with Sir Ben Ainslie putting AC45F he used to win the 2015-16 America's Cup world series on the market.

Asking for £100,000 (NZ$193,000), Sir Ben's Ineos Team UK posted the availability of the boat on Instagram, saying:

"Own the most successful AC45F from the 35th America’s Cup campaign with both the America's Cup World Series 15/16 and the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup 2017 in her trophy cabinet."

"This one-design wingsail catamaran was designed for the America's Cup World Series and flies on her foils at a top speed of 38 Knots."

The catamaran was used in the World Series qualification regatta, earning Sir Ben's Land Rover BAR their ticket to last year's Bermuda cup - won by Team New Zealand.

Any funds raised from the sale will likely be used to fund Sir Ben's entry for the 2021 edition of the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland.

Sir Ben Ainslie. Source: Photosport
Kiwi mountain biker Anton Cooper thanked All Blacks great Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford for the inspiration after tearing his scrotum while crashing in the latest round of the cross-country World Cup.

Cooper finished sixth in Canada after crashing on the last lap while he was in a share of the lead with Swiss Mathias Flueckiger.

“Obviously heartbroken to not quite be able to pull it off but I also have to say I'm really happy for my old team mate @mathflueck to get a World Cup win!” Cooper wrote on Instagram.

Cooper also reported that he his body is “in one piece...mostly” while paying tribute to Shelford, who famously played on after having his scrotum torn during a Test against France in 1986.

“I'd also like to thank the Kiwi legend Buck Shelford for the inspiration to make it to the finish line with some torn manhood, nothing a few stitches couldn't fix!” Cooper wrote.

He also gave a special mention in his post to fellow New Zealander and Commonwealth Games agitator Samuel Gaze.

“A rough weekend also for my fellow Kiwi @samuelgaze who binned it in practice and had to sit the race out so spare a thought for him too. I'm sure it could have been a couple of Kiwi's on the podium if things had been a little different.”

The NZ cyclist could be seen reaching for his groin after the crash that cost him any chance of winning the World Cup event in Canada. Source: Red Bull
