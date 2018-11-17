TODAY |

'It’s incredibly disappointing' - Horse ambulance stolen in Manawatū

Source:  1 NEWS

A Manawatū horse racing and function centre is asking the public to keep a lookout after its horse ambulance was recently stolen.

It comes just days after the death of Melbourne Cup runner The Cliffs of Moher, whose death made equine welfare a major talking point. Source: 1 NEWS

Awapanui Racing and Function Centre confirmed their horse ambulance was stolen in a social media post today, saying they believe it may have been taken in the early hours of this morning.

The NZ Horse Ambulance Trust are gutted by the news.

"It’s incredibly disappointing after all the hard work and effort to fundraise for the equine ambulance," the Trust said in a statement.

While a horse ambulance may look like a horse float on the outside, inside is a fully equipped equine emergency room.

It features a hydraulic suspension system which allows the ambulance to be completely lowered to the ground to limit the stress of loading a horse for transportation to a vet clinic.

The stolen Horse Ambulance. Source: Supplied

"It is purpose-built to accommodate an injured horse, including a hydraulic system to lower and raise the unit," the Trust said.

"It is hard to imagine why someone would steal this valuable asset that has been manufactured solely to protect and promote the welfare of horses in New Zealand."

The registration plate for the stolen ambulance is 26R38 and features "Horse Ambulance" along with the Trust's logo in multiple places.

Anyone who sees the ambulance is asked to contact police immediately.

