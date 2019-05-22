Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg

Warning: Some may find the vision in this story distressing

Russian weightlifter Yaroslav Radashkevich suffered a gruesome leg injury while competing in the Eurasian powerlifting championships earlier this week.

Radashkevich suffered a compound fracture in his right tibia as he attempted to squat 250kg.

While attempting his squat, Radashkevich's right leg buckled before his tibia snapped as he collapsed in the process of his lift.

Radashkevich had reportedly suffered from shin splints in the lead-up to the event.

"It turns out that two weeks ago, my leg began to hurt badly," Radashkevich told Russian news site Amur.

"I thought that it was just pulled, so I didn't pay attention. I just had painkillers, training, prepared.

"I was also advised it would pass by itself, heal."