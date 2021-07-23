Russian Olympic archer loses consciousness in Tokyo heat

Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat today.

An athlete collects her arrows as she practices for the 2020 Summer Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. Source: Associated Press

Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round and was attended by medical staff, coach Stanislav Popov said in comments published by the Russian Olympic Committee.

"It's the first time that I remember something like this happening," he said. "In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But the humidity here had an influence.”

Temperatures in Tokyo were above 30 degrees Celsius. The heat in Tokyo’s summer months already prompted organisers to move the marathons and race-walking events to the cooler city of Sapporo.

Teammate Ksenia Perova said that she was discussing her results with a teammate when she discovered Gomboeva had collapsed.

“It's probably heatstroke," Perova said on the ROC’s social media. “It's very hot here and the asphalt is really baking. Of course there are also nerves, but the main reason is still the weather.”

Perova added that Gomboeva was feeling better after doctors gave her water and was traveling back with the team to the Olympic village.

“I feel fine, my head hurts badly,” Gomboeva wrote on Instagram. “I CAN shoot! AND I WILL!”