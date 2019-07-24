TODAY |

Russian boxer dies from brain injury sustained in fight after refusing trainer's pleas to quit

Associated Press
Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.

The Russian Boxing Federation says Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Saturday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbour in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Dadashev was hospitalised shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.

Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this."

Both fighters were 13-0 before the fight, which offered the winner the right to challenge IBF title-holder Josh Taylor.

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Maxim Dadashev celebrates after defeating Antonio DeMarco during a junior welterweight bout in Las Vegas. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, doctors said Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Maxim Dadashev celebrates after defeating Antonio DeMarco during a junior welterweight bout in Las Vegas. Source: Associated Press
