'Russian athletes are heavily targeted' - IOC on Winter Olympics drugs scandal

Following the latest Russian Winter Olympics doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee have responded - saying that an announcement will be made soon as to what punishment will be handed out.

After curler Alexander Krushelnitsky returned a positive drugs test following his bronze medal performance, with the banned substance meldonium found in his system, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams addressed media this afternoon.

"As we know there is now an active case, but what I can say is what I said yesterday it is always extremely disappointing when these things happen it does show I think our systems are working here," he said.

"I won't go back over my answer yesterday in terms of the pre-games target testing that there was which was very comprehensive, more comprehensive than any previous games and as I say Russian athletes are heavily targeted in that pre-games testing."

No hearing date has been set for Krushelnitsky, although Adams hinted that the failed test could result in punishments for the entire Russian team.

"In terms of what impact that that will have on the closing ceremony - the behaviour of the team in general and other aspects will be taken into account by the IOC through the invitation group which is lead by IOC member Nicole Hoevertsz and they will look at whether the spirit and the letter of the law has been observed."