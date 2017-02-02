 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Russia stripped of 2012 Olympic relay medal for doping

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russia has been stripped of an Olympic silver medal from the women's 4x400-metre relay at the 2012 London Games for doping.

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2012 file photo Russia's Yulia Gushchina, Antonina Krivoshapka, Tatyana Firova and Natalya Antyukh react before receiving their silver medals for the women's 4x400-meter during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. The IOC said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 it has stripped Russia of an Olympic silver medal from the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London Games for doping. The IOC says Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

Russia's relay team react before receiving their silver medals for the women's 4x400-metre during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, the IOC stripped them of their medal for doping today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the IOC said last night.

Russia previously lost its women's 4x400 silver from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in a separate doping case.

The IOC has yet to decide if medals will be reallocated. Jamaica was third in the London relay, which was won by the United States. Ukraine was fourth.

The IOC also disqualified Krivoshapka from her sixth-place finish in the individual 400m in London.

Krivoshapka now faces being banned by the IAAF, a move that could threaten her relay gold and individual bronze from the 2013 world championships in Moscow.

The US was second in the 4x400 relay and could be in line for gold.

The 29-year-old Krivoshapka has won an array of medals at worlds, European outdoor and European indoor championships.

She became the 17th London medalist caught in an IOC program of re-analysing samples using a newer test which traces use of steroids going back weeks instead of days.

The IOC announced two more doping cases last night, lifting the London total to 40 athletes caught, including 13 from Russia.

Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva and Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci also tested positive for turinabol, the IOC said. Ganeeva placed 23rd and Kilicci was fifth in the middleweight class.

Related

Athletics

UK and Europe

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:59
2
The 23-year-old fullback was called into his coach’s office after training one day – the rest became history.

Tuivasa-Sheck admits encouragement from Warriors teammates helped him accept captaincy

3

'It was borderline dangerous' - Phoenix skipper calls out A-League officials

4
All Whites defender Sam Brotherton

All Whites defender joins EPL strugglers Sunderland

00:32
5
Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson was not happy after Scott Styris smacked him for consecutive boundaries in 2010.

Watch: Remember the last Chappell-Hadlee clash in Napier? Styris and Mitchell Johnson went grill to beak!

02:00
An investigation is underway into what caused an Auckland woman's Ford Kuga to burst into flames.

'I had to rip the car seat out and just got him out in time' – Auckland woman reveals terrifying close call after her car bursts into flames

An alarming incident with a Ford Kuga has been revealed.

Messy fronts could bring heavy spells of rain to some areas

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:41
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

The Toyota convertible was seen travelling along Auckland's southern motorway with this two-year-old standing in the back.

00:51
The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

'This old bull's still got a little bit in there!' Ruben Wiki taking no prisoners, 'dropping shoulder' at hearty Warriors Nines training

The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

01:52
Dunedin beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

'We need to make sure we're not scaring off exceptional wildlife' - Dunedin beaches could become a no-fly zone for drones

The beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ