Rushlee Buchanan wins NZ's first medal at 2018 track cycling world champs with bronze performance in omnium

Rushlee Buchanan has given some hope to the Kiwi contingent at this year's UCI Track Cycling World Championships after winning bronze in this morning's omnium.

Buchanan snuck home in third, one point ahead of Italy's Elisa Balsamo.
Buchanan sneaked in at third place behind Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen and Dutch winner Kirsten Wild.

The Kiwi cyclist pipped Italian rival Elisa Balsamo by one point at the Omnisport Apeldoom Veledrome in the Netherlands to claim the bronze.

It is the first medal for the New Zealand cycling team at this year's track cycling world champion's after disappointing results so far.

The men's and women's pursuit and sprint teams failed to qualify for the semi-finals in all four events, while individual performances to date have yet to yield in podium finishes as well.

There are eight events remaining in the final two days of competition.

