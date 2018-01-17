Running, yoga, naps: Joseph Parker details training camp ahead of Anthony Joshua blockbuster

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has detailed his training regime in preparation to face British fighter Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.

The two will meet face to face in the ring on April 1 NZT, with WBO champion Parker aiming to defeat the WBA and IBF title holder.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning, Parker outlined his training camp for the next 10 weeks, ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

"A lot of running, a lot of pads, a lot of bag work," Parker began.