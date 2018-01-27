Rugby whiz kid Etene Nanai strolls over to score on the buzzer as NZ Sevens thump Samoa

A Sam Dickson's double boosted the All Blacks Sevens to a 31-0 win over Samoa in their second pool match at the men's world sevens series tournament in Sydney.

Dickson crossed for New Zealand's first try after just two minutes, with Joe Ravouvou adding a second three minutes later.

Ahead 12-0 at half-time, the Kiwis extended their lead via Kurt Baker shortly after the restart.

Dickson added a second three minutes later, then 18-year-old former rugby league age group star Etene Nanai-Seturo crossed for New Zealand's fifth to wrap up the game.

Earlier, Ravouvou and Dickson had bagged try-scoring doubles as New Zealand routed Russia 61-0 in their opening match.

Etene Nanai makes a run down the sideline against Australian Schools Barbarians match against New Zealand Schoolboys at Knox Grammar School in Sydney. Source: Photosport

Up 26-0 at half-time, the All Blacks Sevens lifted another notch by scoring five second-half tries to record the biggest win of the opening day.

New Zealand, coming off a win at the previous world series tournament In Cape Town, play Fiji in their third and final pool match later tonight.