Rugby mad teenage girls have nowhere to play until Canterbury Rugby fronts up with new initiative

Canterbury Rugby have created a new initiative to get a group of teenage girls playing on professional facilities and learning from the Crusaders assistant coach, after keen-players had nowhere else to go.

Rugby-mad teen Lucy Cahill was told she is too young for seniors rugby and too old to play against the boys at club level.

Lucy Cahill, a loose forward, was told when she was 13 she couldn't play with the boys anymore in her club team.

She found another home at the Lincoln University Club playing senior women's rugby.

However NZ Rugby's rules were that players must be over 16-years-old.

"I got told I couldn't play womens, then I was left with nothing and I was like hold on, this isn't right," says Lucy.

So Lucy went to Seven Sharp, who went to the Canterbury Rugby Union, who created 'Let Her Play' for girls like Lucy with nowhere else to go.

It is made up of 30 young teenage girls who play on facilities belonging to the Crusaders, with assistant coach Brad Mooar helping to upskill and maintain their interest in rugby.