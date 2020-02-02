TODAY |

Rugby league hardman Mark 'Horse' Bournville helps dominate Australia in Piha's giant surf

Source:  1 NEWS

Only the toughest can survive the surf at Piha, on Auckland’s west coast.

Piha Pistols secured trans-Tasman surf boat racing supremacy in big swells on Auckland's west coast.

For the past 12 years, the country's bravest athletes put themselves through New Zealand's most iconic surf boat race.

“We call it 'day of the giants' because Piha beach has a massive surf. It’s a great day big - big surf and very brave men and women competing,” Piha SLC president Peter Brown said.

They don't come much tougher than former rugby league hardman Mark Bournville.

While many lack the ring craft to sweep a perfect race horse, Bournville is regarded by locals as Piha's king of the sea.

“It looks quite spectacular and quite dangerous but we are falling in the water most times," Bournville said. "I used to be a league player and I’ve seen far more injuries on one season of league than I have 20 years of doing this stuff.

Piha SLC's president said Bournville is "iconic". 

“He’s done everything - he's ran our surf boat programme for years and the last race he just cleaned up he battled monster surf too,” Brown said.

‘Horse’ led his Piha Pistols to victory in the open men’s section, something he's been doing for the last 13 years.

“I’ve got a real passion for this stuff I can do with my two twin sons or my daughter in the boat, and to get out on stuff like this,” Bournville said.

“We’ve just got out through this monster stuff and back in twice and there is no other sport can give you that, it’s a great sport.”

It's a sport the visiting Aussies think they own.

“Australians always beat the New Zealanders - we all know this,” Manning Gatwick of the Torquay Pirates said.

Despite the confidence, the blokes from Victoria shortly were brought down to earth after losing the first race.

“Coming down to Piha is a bit of a bucket list for everyone in Australia. We don't know how big the waves are going to be. We get a bit scared,” Gatwick said.

Piha's best went on to dominate all the fields, proving why only they know how to handle the daunting west coast.

