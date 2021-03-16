TODAY |

Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth is next America's Cup Challenger of Record, 1 NEWS understands

The Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth, represented on the water by Ineos Team UK, is the next America's Cup Challenger of Record, 1 NEWS has been told.

Questions on where the next regatta be held and who will become the next Challenger of Record are yet to be answered. Source: 1 NEWS

Upon completion of the 36th America's Cup, the winner will secretly meet the next Challenger of Record to decide the rules for the next edition of the event.

Whoever makes the first challenge under America's Cup rules is legally the new Challenger of Record, and therefore members of the Royal New Zealand Squadron will avoid contact face-to-face and by digital communication with other potential challengers during the meeting so that they do not receive another challenge.

1 NEWS understands that if Team New Zealand wins the Cup, the next Challenger is The Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth, England represented on the water by Ineos Team UK.

1 NEWS also understands the AC75 yacht class currently being used in this edition will be used again in the next America's Cup.

Nationality rules will also be tighter, meaning more homegrown talent on each of the boats.

All will be revealed in the coming days once either Team New Zealand or Luna Rossa win their seventh race to claim the Auld Mug.

