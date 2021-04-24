TODAY |

Rowing pair going for double gold in Tokyo

Source:  1 NEWS

Two of New Zealand's Olympic gold medal hopefuls are hungry for even more success.

Women's pair Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast are hoping to also win gold with the eight. Source: 1 NEWS

The women's rowing pair of Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast are a stand-out chance in Tokyo, but are also eyeing a second gold in the eight.

The pair have been the most dominant of their class for the past three years. Since linking up after Rio 2016, Gowler and Prendergast have won 20 of their 24 races in the pair, including golds at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

While training times seen by 1 NEWS suggest they are still flying, their task in Tokyo has become more difficult, with the return of two-time defending Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover.

The Brit recently won alongside her partner at the European Championships, the first time she has raced internationally since Rio.

"It's actually really exciting for women in sport that she has three kids and came back," Gowler said.

"She's a phenomenal athlete and to have the opportunity to race her again would be very exciting."

But the Kiwis will not have to worry about Glover in the other boat they have their eyes on.

They were both also part of the World Championship-winning Kiwi eight two years ago, and want to try and back it up in Tokyo.

"We're definitely still jumping in the eight every now and again and we would absolutely love to be a part of it," Gowler said.

In the unlikely worst-case scenario of having to compete in the repechage for both, it would mean six races in seven days to win two medals, but the duo believe they can manage it if it does come to pass.

"We're definitely fit enough and we do enough training that that shouldn't affect any of our other races."

They continue to train on Lake Karapiro as they try to secure double gold in Tokyo.

Other Sport
Rowing
Olympics
