TODAY |

Rower Eric Verdonk, who earned bronze for NZ at 1988 Olympics, dies after cancer battle

Source:  1 NEWS

Former New Zealand single sculler Eric Verdonk has died after a battle with cancer, aged 60.

Eric Verdonk stands with Mahe Drsydale at the 2018 Billy Webb Challenge. Source: Photosport

Verdonk was a bronze medallist at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea, and four years later he finished fourth in the Olympic final in Barcelona.

Verdonk became New Zealand's most accomplished single sculler at that time, helping inspire successors like Rob Waddell and Mahe Drysdale, both Olympic gold medallists.

He won 15 national titles in various boat classes and was the first New Zealander to win the Diamond Single Sculls event at the famous Henley Royal Regatta. Just a few weeks ago he was awarded New Zealand Rowing's legacy medal for his contribution to the sport.

Verdonk first represented New Zealand in the single at the Commonwealth Games in 1986, where he finished third.

He went on to row at numerous world championships and was until recently competing on the world masters scene.

Since 2017, he had been the head coach at Takapuna Grammar Rowing Club on Auckland’s North Shore. The club honoured him with life membership just before his death.

He is survived by his wife Mandy, daughter Sieska and son Hugo, also a keen rower.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rower Eric Verdonk, who earned bronze for NZ at 1988 Olympics, dies after cancer battle
2
Black Sticks men and women turn into essential service workers
3
Black Sticks defy lockdown boredom by turning into essential workers
4
Coronavirus: NFL team offers plane to transport thousands of face masks from China
5
Rugby in crisis as unions engage in 'unprecedented dialogue' during pandemic
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:58

Kiwi table tennis coach joins forces with comedy superstar Kevin Hart

UFC champ Jon Jones pleads guilty to drink driving, says he has 'unhealthy relationship' with alcohol
04:54

TVNZ's Andrew Saville scours weird and wacky sporting news amid coronavirus lockdown

Former javelin thrower completes marathon in six-metre-long backyard to raise money for UK health services