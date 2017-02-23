 

Ross Taylor's batting 'exceptional' - Black Caps coach

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is heaping praise on his star batsman after an exceptional performance yesterday in Christchurch.

Mike Hesson praises batsman Ross Taylor's performance yesterday after he hit record 17th century.
Ross Taylor took his 17th ODI ton yesterday during the second ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Hagley Oval.

Taylor required two runs off the final ball of the Black Caps' innings before he knocked Wayne Parnell's ball for four to finish 102 not out.

Touching down in Wellington today, Hesson says that while Taylor's already looking ahead, the team is celebrating yesterday's win.

"Ross was exceptional and part of a really good batting performance," Hesson said.

The veteran batsman claimed the record for most career ODI centuries during the second match against the Proteas with a four on the final ball.
The Black Caps will play against South Africa again this Saturday at Westpac Stadium.

Taylor's century proved to be the backbone the hosts needed as they tied the five-match series against the Proteas 1-1 with a thrilling six run win.

But man-of-the-match Taylor played down his heroics and new record as well as the milestone of becoming just the fourth batsman in New Zealand history to reach 6000 career ODI runs.

