Ross Taylor's batting 'exceptional' - Black Caps coach

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is heaping praise on his star batsman after an exceptional performance yesterday in Christchurch.

Ross Taylor took his 17th ODI ton yesterday during the second ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Hagley Oval.

Taylor required two runs off the final ball of the Black Caps' innings before he knocked Wayne Parnell's ball for four to finish 102 not out.

Touching down in Wellington today, Hesson says that while Taylor's already looking ahead, the team is celebrating yesterday's win.

"Ross was exceptional and part of a really good batting performance," Hesson said.

The Black Caps will play against South Africa again this Saturday at Westpac Stadium.

Taylor's century proved to be the backbone the hosts needed as they tied the five-match series against the Proteas 1-1 with a thrilling six run win.