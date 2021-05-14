Rookie Kiwi paddler shocks opponents at Paralympic qualifier

Rookie para paddler Corbin Hart is on the cusp of realising his Paralympic dream, less than 18 months after losing his legs in a road accident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 26-year-old Kiwi raced in his first international event last night — a Paralympics qualifier in Szeged, Hungary — and stunned his competition with a formidable performance.

Hart finished second in his heat before coming third in the semi final, just two seconds behind the current Paralympic champion — shocking everyone, including his own family.

"Mum was crying but she was stoked," Hart told 1 NEWS.

"It just gets the fire burning inside me. Three quarters of that heat has already qualified for the Paralympics. It's quite nice to be racing the best."