Ronda Rousey breaks silence after failed UFC return with inspirational quote

Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey is turning to "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling for inspiration more than a week after getting humiliated in a comeback match against Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas. Source: Associated Press

The fight at UFC 207 was halted just 48 seconds in after Rousey was pummeled by Nunes. Rousey didn't talk to reporters afterward.

Rousey posted a quote from Rowling on Instagram, "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."