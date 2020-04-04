Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Joseph Parker team up in latest sporting home videos

After last night saw kayaker Kayla Imrie and Black Cap Lockie Ferguson's home sporting video efforts, some more stellar names have joined in on the fun.

Tonight, former Phoenix striker Paul Ifill showed he's just as much as an entertainer at home, daughter Bethany joining in.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck teaming up with neighbour Joseph Parker for a bit of toilet paper humour.

Meanwhile, former National Open girls golf champion Lucy Davis showed her skills on a scooter.