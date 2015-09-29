Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions, secure playoff berth

The Green Bay Packers ran the table, just as their star quarterback said they could, by capping a six-game winning streak with an NFC North-clinching 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Source: Getty

"This wasn't just a shot in the dark," said Rodgers, who threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. "It was an optimistic belief in my teammates."

The Packers (10-6) were undefeated after losing four straight games midway through the season, when Rodgers shared his bold thoughts, to win the division for the fifth time in six years.

Like his team, Rodgers has been perfect during the streak with 15 TD passes and no interceptions. He will lead fourth-seeded Green Bay at home Sunday against the fifth-seeded New York Giants in an NFC wild-card game in its eighth straight postseason appearance.

"We have bigger aspirations," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "This is the first step."

Detroit (9-7) dropped its last three games after it had a two-game lead in the NFC North, spoiling its shot at winning a division title for the first time since 1993.

The Lions, though, will be in the playoffs for the second time in three years with coach Jim Caldwell because the Giants beat the Washington Redskins earlier in the day. The sixth-seeded Lions will play at third-seeded Seattle on Saturday night in a wild-card game.

"If you're in, you've got a chance," Caldwell said.

Rodgers, who was 27 of 39 for 300 yards, threw a go-ahead, 3-yard TD pass to Davante Adams with 9:23 left in the third quarter.