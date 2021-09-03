TODAY |

Robinson wins javelin gold with clutch final throw

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Paralympic star Holly Robinson has achieved her lifelong dream by winning gold in the women's F46 javelin throw in Tokyo on Friday night.

Holly Robinson. Source: Photosport

The world-record holder was billed the favourite heading into the competition, and despite trailing for much of the competition, she saved her best for last to jump to the top of the podium.

Sitting in third going into the sixth and final round, Robinson improved her best throw of the night by over two metres, sending the javelin soaring 40.99m and her into the gold medal position.

Britain's Hollie Arnold looked likely to take the gold having thrown 39.73m with her fourth effort to give her the lead.

But in the final round, Robinson and Dutch athlete Noelle Roorda (40.06m) surpassed Arnold to snare the gold and silver medals, meaning the Brit had to settle for bronze.

It marks the completion of a lifelong dream for Robinson, who had to settle for silver in Rio 2016 and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Her gold is New Zealand's sixth of these Paralympic Games, and takes the overall medal tally to 12.

