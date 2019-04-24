Robert Whittaker's camp shrugs off Israel Adesanya's claims about UFC pay

Robert Whittaker's camp have brushed aside Israel Adesanya's assertion he's getting paid more than the defending champion for Sunday's UFC middleweight world title bout.

Sydneysider Whittaker fights interim title holder Adesanya at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium and the confident New Zealand-based Nigerian has been happy to talk up the bout.

That has extended to him declaring he's getting paid more than Whittaker for the fight.

"How would he know, for a start it's confidential so he wouldn't know anyway, so he's just talking s***," Whittaker's manager Titus Day told AAP.

"If he is, good, it just makes it better for us negotiating next time

"Rob gets paid a lot, he's very happy he's got a great deal with the UFC."

Day said Whittaker was as relaxed a she's ever seen him in the leadup to a fight.

"I think he just feels like, he's completely prepared, he could have have fought two months ago," Day said.

"It's just been a waiting game."

Whittaker's performance manager Fabricio Itte said his charge's numbers showed he was the strongest and fittest he'd been.

He wasn't concerned they,hadn't found anyone who could duplicate the skill set of Adesanya, the man nicknamed "The Last Stylebender, who Itte described as super skilled and highly accomplished.

"He's phenomenal, so you're not going to be able to get someone in to emulate Israel," Itte said.

"We're going to get people close but it's not really going to happen so we worry more about Rob being Rob and trying to be his best"

We look at some idiosyncrasies that he (Adesanya) has but he may not be the same (on Sunday).