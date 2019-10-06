TODAY |

Robert Whittaker humble after UFC loss but wants rematch with Israel Adesanya

Australian UFC fighter Robert Whittaker summed up his loss to Israel Adesanya with a few words - "tonight wasn't my night".

Whittaker was dethroned by Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243 in Melbourne this afternoon with the Nigerian-born Kiwi now recognised as the undisputed middleweight champion.

Adesanya won the title after flooring Whittaker twice - once in the final seconds of the first round before ending the fight in the second.

"Me and him are two of the best strikers in the world and it was tit-for-tat and then I got caught, it happens" Whittaker said.

"He beat me tonight but I'm 28 and this is my first loss in the division. Trust me when I say I'm not going anywhere."

Whittaker said he felt he was right in the fight before the knockout.

"I think I surprised him with my striking.

"I took the fight to him - I wasn't in awe of his striking. I was very confident in my own and I was having great success with my own.

"But that's what happens when you put two of the best strikers together. Someone's going to get caught and tonight it was me."

When asked what it will take to beat the undefeated Adesanya, Whittaker said he felt he already had it.

"That's what's so disappointing I guess - I feel that I can beat him, I have the skill sets to beat him but we clashed heads and I came off second best and I got caught.

"Hats off to him - he's a great striker and congratulations.

"But like I said, I'm going nowhere."

The Australian says he feels he can beat him currently but tonight wasn’t his night. Source: 1 NEWS
