Robbie Manson secures NZ single sculls seat after winning contest with rival Mahe Drsydale

Robbie Manson has officially claimed the single sculls seat for this year's Rowing world cups and world championship after facing off with Kiwi rival and double-Olympic champion, Mahe Drysdale.

Manson was confirmed by Rowing New Zealand this morning for his third year in the single for the elite team.

It comes after a pair of big performances from Manson over the last two weeks after he followed up last month's win at the New Zealand Rowing Championships on Lake Ruataniwha with a win in the final selection trial on Lake Karapiro on Tuesday.

Today's showdown was the final selection trial for this year's international season. Source: 1 NEWS

The 29-year-old has been the dominant of the two since the Rio Games in 2016 but has yet to make his mark internationally, having failed to secure a medal in the last two years.

Manson told 1 NEWS on Tuesday he feels he's climbing towards his best form.

"I've learned a lot - I'm still new in the single, this is only my third year and I could potentially have another 10," Manson said.

"It means I've got to fight hard all year."

Emma Twigg has been named the women's representative in the event.

Manson defeated Mahe Drysdale to cement his spot as NZ's premier single sculler. Source: 1 NEWS
