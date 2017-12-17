 

Robbie Manson obliterates Mahe Drysdale to claim national rowing champs gold

Robbie Manson made it a hat-trick of wins over Mahe Drysdale as he cleared out to win single sculls gold at the national rowing championships on Lake Karapiro.

Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson.

Source: Photosport

Manson maintained his dominance this domestic summer by powering clear to win in 7 minutes 19.48 seconds, nearly two boat lengths clear of second-placed John Storey.

Ireland's Paul O'Donovan was third while two-time defending Olympic champion Drysdale was fourth, more than 25sec behind Manson.

Drysdale, who was reportedly battling a neck injury, has been overshadowed by Manson since making his return to the water following a year off.

The pair are set to continue their duel at the looming national trials and two World Cup regattas in Europe before only one of them wins selection for the world championships.

Manson has made all of the early running, including winning multiple golds at the nationals this week. He was victorious in the double sculls alongside Chris Harris and in the coxless quad sculls with the help of Central RPC crewmates Harris, Brook Robertson and Joe Wright.

The women's singles title was claimed by national squad member Brooke Donoghue, who took advantage of the absence of Hannah Osborne.

Osborne, who wore the single sculls black singlet at international meets last year, pulled out of Saturday's final with a rib injury.

Emma Dyke and Grace Prendergast clinched the pairs gold medal and went on to team with Phoebe Spoors and Lucy Spoors to snare victory in the four.

The men's four crown went to Aucklanders Michael Brake, Cameron Webster, Louis van Velthooven and Sam Jones.

Yesterday's finals saw Central RPC retain their stranglehold on the men's coxless pair title as Tom Murray and Phillip Wilson saw off a late challenge from the Auckland RPC crew of Drysdale and Stephen Jones.

Matt Dunham retained his men's lightweight single sculls title in a terrific race with James Lassche while Taryn Abel and Bethany Glenn romped clear in the women's lightweight double sculls final.

