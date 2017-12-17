 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Robbie Manson, Mahe Drysdale set up another single sculls showdown after winning heats at Lake Karapiro

share

Source:

NZN

Mahe Drysdale and Robbie Manson have eased to single sculls wins in the opening-day heats at the national rowing chamionships on Lake Karapiro.

Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson.

Source: Photosport

The two world class rivals qualified automatically for a high-profile final on Saturday, avoiding today's repechage race.

Manson clocked the fastest time in the second heat, in 7 minutes 16.29 seconds to hold off Jordan Parry, a member of the winning men's quad at last year's world under-23 championships.

Two-time Olympic champion Drysdale had no real challenge on Tuesday in the opening heat, easing across in 7min 20.06sec,

New Zealand Rowing announced this week they will send two single scullers to European-based World Cup meetings later this year - almost certainly Manson and Drysdale - but only one will go to September's world championships.

Drysdale has been well beaten by Manson in their two previous meetings this summer, with the 39-year-old still working his way back to full fitness after taking a year off following his Rio Olympics triumph.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

World Rugby admits TMO made mistake in ruling against crucial Welsh try during Six Nations clash with England

2
Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson, Mahe Drysdale set up another single sculls showdown after winning heats at Lake Karapiro

3
Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try. Western Force v Hurricanes, Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby season at NIB Stadium, Perth, Australia. 3 June 2017. Copyright photo: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Jordie Barrett packs on seven kilos for upcoming Super Rugby season - 'Yeah, I hope it's muscle!'

00:15
4
The Blacks Caps skipper scored 72 off 46 balls in his Wellington innings.

Bombs away! Watch six-hitting machine Kane Williamson launch some monster hits to slay England in Tri Series T20

5
Scott Robertson says that his team's plan against the Lions worked in the 25-17 win.

Canterbury Rugby, Crusaders buy into new US rugby team set to compete in inaugural North America competition

Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

'I'm that person' - Judith Collins first to go for National leadership

It comes after Bill English stood down yesterday.

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.


Ex-Black Power killer apologises in blog, after 19 years in jail: 'There are no amount of apologies I can ever say to compensate this family for what I did'

Brownie Mane was convicted of killing Christopher Crean in 1996.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 