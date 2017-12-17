Robbie Manson, Mahe Drysdale set up another single sculls showdown after winning heats at Lake Karapiro

Mahe Drysdale and Robbie Manson have eased to single sculls wins in the opening-day heats at the national rowing chamionships on Lake Karapiro.

Robbie Manson. Source: Photosport

The two world class rivals qualified automatically for a high-profile final on Saturday, avoiding today's repechage race.

Manson clocked the fastest time in the second heat, in 7 minutes 16.29 seconds to hold off Jordan Parry, a member of the winning men's quad at last year's world under-23 championships.

Two-time Olympic champion Drysdale had no real challenge on Tuesday in the opening heat, easing across in 7min 20.06sec,

New Zealand Rowing announced this week they will send two single scullers to European-based World Cup meetings later this year - almost certainly Manson and Drysdale - but only one will go to September's world championships.