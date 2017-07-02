 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Robbed! Controversial call costs Black Sticks Women in World League semi-final

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Sticks Women have fallen out of the World League Semi-Final in Brussels, losing their last-four clash to the Netherlands 5-4 on penalties after a gritty 1-1 draw at fulltime.

New Zealand fell on penalties against the Netherlands in Brussels.
Source: SKY

It was another case of heartbreak for the Kiwis, with Ella Gunson missing the decisive penalty shot to send the world No.1 Dutch side into the final.

Earlier, Samantha Charlton had appeared to score the winning penalty only for a video referral to rule her shot out for exceeding the time limit.

New Zealand will now play for bronze against South Korea tomorrow, while the Netherlands will play China in the final.

Head coach Mark Hager was upset by the result.

"We knew that (it) was going to be very tough against the Netherlands, they're ranked No.1 for a reason," he said.

"Our focus now is on preparing for Korea in our last game at the tournament, and making sure we put our best performance out there to come home with the bronze."

The Netherlands enjoyed the lion's share of possession and territory during regular time but couldn't convert, and found themselves 1-0 down in the 34th minute.

Charlton laid on a pass for Kirsten-Leigh Pearce, who made no mistake.

The Dutch couldn't be held out, however, and levelled the scores halfway through the fourth quarter via Caia van Maasakker from a penalty corner.

Neither side could then find the winning goal, sending the match to penalties.

As well as Charlton's disallowed winning penalty, Olivia Merry also wasted a chance to score the winner from the spot.

"It was disappointing to allow them to level it up with that penalty corner, but I thought our defence was good throughout the game - and both goalkeepers made some great saves," Hager said.

The Black Sticks Women qualify automatically for next year's World Cup thanks to their top-four finish, as well as the World League Final in November, which they will host in Auckland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cited after cheap shot on Waisake Naholo

00:44
2
Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

01:00
3
The All Blacks coach didn't care for going over the finer details of the game-changing call.

Watch: 'The impact is pretty obvious' - Stone-cold Steve Hansen bluntly answers questions surrounding SBW's red card

00:20
4
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

'He'll be feeling it's his fault' - Jerome Kaino defends SBW after reckless red card against Lions

00:20
5
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

SBW to face judicial hearing today for red card-worthy, no-arms tackle during second Test against Lions

British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cited after cheap shot on Waisake Naholo

The Irish loose forward could be suspended for next week's Eden Park decider.

03:32
TVNZ weather reporter Renee Wright with the latest update.

Risk of slips and flooding as heavy rain pummels the North Island

Further north there is a moderate risk of hail and thunderstorms in Auckland and Northland.

00:27
Screams can be heard an Arkansas nightclub where 25 people were left injured when shooting erupted inside.

Arkansas nightclub shooting injures dozens after dispute breaks out at rap concert

Police said all of the injured are expected to survive.

00:44
Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ