Robbed! Controversial call costs Black Sticks Women in World League semi-final

The Black Sticks Women have fallen out of the World League Semi-Final in Brussels, losing their last-four clash to the Netherlands 5-4 on penalties after a gritty 1-1 draw at fulltime.

It was another case of heartbreak for the Kiwis, with Ella Gunson missing the decisive penalty shot to send the world No.1 Dutch side into the final.

Earlier, Samantha Charlton had appeared to score the winning penalty only for a video referral to rule her shot out for exceeding the time limit.

New Zealand will now play for bronze against South Korea tomorrow, while the Netherlands will play China in the final.

Head coach Mark Hager was upset by the result.

"We knew that (it) was going to be very tough against the Netherlands, they're ranked No.1 for a reason," he said.

"Our focus now is on preparing for Korea in our last game at the tournament, and making sure we put our best performance out there to come home with the bronze."

The Netherlands enjoyed the lion's share of possession and territory during regular time but couldn't convert, and found themselves 1-0 down in the 34th minute.

Charlton laid on a pass for Kirsten-Leigh Pearce, who made no mistake.

The Dutch couldn't be held out, however, and levelled the scores halfway through the fourth quarter via Caia van Maasakker from a penalty corner.

Neither side could then find the winning goal, sending the match to penalties.

As well as Charlton's disallowed winning penalty, Olivia Merry also wasted a chance to score the winner from the spot.

"It was disappointing to allow them to level it up with that penalty corner, but I thought our defence was good throughout the game - and both goalkeepers made some great saves," Hager said.