TODAY |

Rob Waddell gets weird sense of 'nostalgia' after Olympics calendar alerts pop up on phone

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Olympic Team chef de mission Rob Waddell has revealed he's been going through a strange sense of "nostalgia" recently with reminders of important events that would've taken place at the 2020 Olympics popping up recently.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ Olympic team's chef de mission said he'd be busy welcoming Kiwi athletes into camp at this time if Covid-19 didn't happen. Source: Breakfast

Waddell spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning with the postponed Tokyo Games now - once again - one year away. He admitted he's still got key dates from the global sporting event, before it was delayed, in his phone.

"I just had an alarm pop up on my phone before saying, 'Opening Ceremony tomorrow,' so at this time we'd obviously be in a much more warmer environment," he said.

"We'd be welcoming teams into the village, we'd be getting athletes ready and we'd be having our team ceremony tonight, which is a really big deal for us as we'd be announcing our flag bearer.

"It's quite a contrast... It gives you some nostalgia."

Earlier this year, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left many athletes, including Kiwis, in an unfamiliar state of needing to add a fifth year to their four-year cycles.

Watch the interview above to hear how New Zealand athletes and Waddell have approached the new challenge.

Other Sport
Olympics
