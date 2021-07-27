TODAY |

Rival attempts bite on Kiwi heavyweight David Nyika

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand boxer David Nyika has got his Olympic campaign off to a winning start, claiming a 5-0 points victory in his round-of-16 heavyweight bout this afternoon.

Youness Baalla just managed to contain his anger as he got soundly beaten by the Kiwi boxer. Source: TVNZ

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist defeated his opponent with ease, but not before the Moroccan Youness Baalla nearly lost his head and attempted to bite Nyika's ear.

The Kiwi had dominated throughout the three rounds, frustrating Baala, and as the pair grappled in the centre of the ring early in the third round, the Moroccan channelled his inner Mike Tyson and went to bite Nyika's ear, only for the Kiwi to quickly pull away with a shocked look.

David Nyika's opening bout at the Olympics was overshadowed by an attempt to bite his ear by opponent Youness Baalla. Source: TVNZ

The fight continued and Nyika was able to wrap up his victory. He now advances to the quarter-finals on Friday where he will face Belarusian Uladzislau Smiahlikau.

