'A risk I'm willing to take' - Kiwi surfer Ella Williams chases Olympic dream

For Kiwi surfer Ella Williams, this weekend's Raglan Pro event in Manu Bay will be fine preparation leading in to the World Surfing Games in France in two weeks.

However, while the 22-year old may be focused on what's currently in front of her, the thought of representing New Zealand at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo is a little harder to shelve.

"You've always thought about it, but it hasn't been an option," Williams told 1 NEWS.

"I've always thought how cool it would be to be a part of, and we finally have an opening door to get in there."

Until then, Williams knows that her preparation this weekend is key, hitting the water again after some time away from the sport.

"It's easy to have a break and get out of that rhythm, so good to prepare myself for France."

The trip to France could cost Williams crucial points for the surfing world tour, yet the thought of chasing her Olympic dream is too hard to avoid.