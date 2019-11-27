Rising talent Hakaraia Wilson the title at World Kickboxing Network tournament

Hakaraia Wilson will put his body on the line this week as he competes for the amateur title at the World Kickboxing Network tournament in Auckland.

This year has been outstanding for Wilson, who snatched up the Brazilian jiu-jitsu title at the New Zealand grappler nationals, then came home with silver at the Pan Pacific in Melbourne last month, fuelling his ambition.

“There's only one goal in mind all the time and that's to win, you don't just enter to just enter,” he said.

His challenge comes five weeks after he made adjustments to his nutrition and training schedule in a bid to improve his performance.

“Back then I started at 92 kilos now I’m 85 kilos, you have to eat the right food, both sides need to be balanced, you need good rest and to need to give up partying, just stay focused.”

“I'm calm, I’ve changed tact when it comes to nutrition, lost weight and just worked hard, I'm ready.”

His coach Steve Oliver shares Wilson’s confidence.

“This is not Jiu Jitsu, this is not ground specific, this is MMA so I'm confident, the guy has a good skill set overall he can wrestle to a high level, world class jiu-jitsu, great hands, super fit and strong so it’s hard to beat,” Oliver said.

Wilson is a product of kōhanga reo and a graduate of Te Aho Matua and Rotorua Boy’s High School and he believes MMA and Te Ao Māori align.

“Back in ancient times, you could be a member of a traditional war party that has to protect the people,” he said.

“This is a place where we can envision what our ancestors went through, as they prepared for battle, to me there's nothing like MMA and BJJ.”