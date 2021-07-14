Rising Kiwi motorsport star not letting lack of cash stand in the way of his dreams

It's no secret that motorsport is a pricey pursuit, but rising star Kaleb Ngatoa wasn't going to let a lack of cash get in the way of his dreams.

At just 19, he became the first Kiwi driver to win a race in the prestigious S-5000 championship in Australia.

So, what's the now 20-year-old’s secret?

“My family have never come from a lot of money and, as a lot of people know, motor sport is expensive,” Ngatoa told Seven Sharp.

He turned to sponsors to make the dream happen.

“Some of my biggest sponsors I've just found them on the internet, found their emails sent them an email and you get a yes and they come visit you and they like you.

“Last year I probably sent well over 100 emails, I got like 11 replies, but I mean those 11 people is was what made me get there.”

The man from Marton is putting his hometown, Whanganui, on the world map.

“I’m humble and proud of where I came from, I think it'd be really cool to give back to the town.”

He says he owes it all to his number one supporters - his parents.

“My dad is a small motors mechanic so he works on chainsaws and lawn mowers and the commitment he put in throughout my karting years and my mum, learning about everything because we didn't have the funding to pay other people to do it.

“That time that they've put into me I couldn't thank them enough.”

Ngatoa has big aspirations for the future.