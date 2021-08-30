Rifle shooter Johnson finishes sixth at Tokyo Paralympics

Rifle shooter Michael Johnson has finished sixth in the R4 10m air rifle final.

The five-time Paralympian had a solid performance in his qualification, progressing into the final with the 2nd highest score.

But in the final he struggled from the start and faced an uphill battle as the competition entered the elimination phase. He narrowly missed out on the top five and had to settle for sixth.

Prior to the final, Johnson told 1 NEWS he was "just gonna go for it" as he sought a fourth Paralympic medal.

Rifle shooter Michael Johnson finished sixth in the 10m competition at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Getty

The last time Johnson won gold in the event was at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, while he has not medalled in any event since 2012.

It’s been two years since Johnson has competed in any international competition.