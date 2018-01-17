Rider brutally slams into advertising hoarding after getting unstuck ahead of final sprint at Tour Down Under

A month after the death of his beloved Mum and the day after a significant team setback, Andre Greipel returned to Tour Down Under supremacy.



The German sprint ace gave Lotto-Soudal a timely morale boost, winning the 145km opening stage from Port Adelaide to the Barossa town of Lyndoch.

Norwegian rider Daniel Hoelgaard (FdJ) crashed heavily on the last bend as the sprint trains set up for the finish and he was taken away by ambulance.

It is proving a bad Tour for Norwegians - Hoelgaard's compatriot Kristoffer Halvorsen crashed in the People's Choice Classic on Sunday night and the Team Sky rider was ruled out of the race with a bone fracture in his right hand.

It is the 17th Tour Down Under stage win for Greipel - a race record - and his first appearance at the Adelaide race since 2014.



While the hilly course profile in later Tour stages means he will not add to his 2008 and '10 overall titles, Greipel showed emphatically yesterday that he is returning to form.



Last year was the first time he has not won a Tour de France stage since 2012 and the 35-year-old lamented he felt like he had lost his racing instincts.



Then his mother Gudrun died at the start of December after a four-year battle with motor neuron disease.



On the eve of the Tour Down Under, Lotto-Soudal also announced young rider Bjorg Lambrecht was out of the race because of confusion over a rule change, relating to the biological passport testing regime.



That leaves Greipel's team a man down for the Tour.



Greipel was outstanding, overhauling Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) on the line after the young Australian started his sprint too early.



The German was asked if the stage win was dedicated to his mother's memory.



"My whole career is dedicated to her," he said.



"She was my biggest supporter, all my career and I know she keeps looking."