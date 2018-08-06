 

Returning UFC great George St-Pierre would consider blockbuster showdown with Conor McGregor

AAP
UFC superstar Georges St-Pierre would consider a fight with controversial Irishman Conor McGregor, who he has likened in some ways to boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

St-Pierre, a two-division champion at welterweight and middleweight is hopeful of returning to the octagon later this year after suffering from ulcerative colitis.

McGregor's highly anticipated UFC comeback will be against unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas in October.

The 30-year former featherweight and and lighweight champion hasn't been seen in the octagon since November 2016 and took a huge money boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather last year.

His outspoken attitude has ruffled plenty of feathers and he generated negative headlines after he was charged with with assault, criminal mischief and other crimes over a melee at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn earlier this year.

St-Pierre said McGregror's return to the UFC was good because of his box office appeal.

"He's about 'love me hate me, but don't ignore me," a little bit like Muhammad Ali at times," St Pierre told AAP on Monday in Sydney.

"It was before I was born, but I've been told that Muhammad Ali when he was fighting, most of the people hated him, he was not a very likeable  person.

"He was very cocky, a lot of people wanted him to lose, but when we look back at things like this, we realise, 'wow, he did a lot for boxing.'"

McGregor has competed as a welterweight in MMA and St-Pierre suggested he wouldn't be averse to a fight with the feisty Iriishman.

"If it's a good deal that's put on the table why not? No problem, I don't reject any possibility," St-Pierre said.

Australia's Robert Whittaker was upgraded from interim to universally recognised UFC middleweight champion after St-Pierre relinquished the title due to his medical condition.

Whittaker won't fight again until next February due to injury, but GSP, as St- Pierre is known, doesn't think the UFC should sanction an interm title fight while it waits for Whittaker to recover.

"I think Robert deserves people to wait for him, a lot of bad luck has happened to him," St-Pierre said.

George St-Pierre (left) and Conor McGregor. Source: Getty
Victim of brutal AFL punch won't be able to eat solid food for a month, mum in tears

AAP
Australia

Fremantle young gun Andrew Brayshaw won't be able to eat solid food for the next four weeks after having his jaw broken by West Coast star Andrew Gaff.

Brayshaw underwent surgery on Sunday night to repair his jaw and three displaced lower teeth, which have been put back into place and splinted.

The 18-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the AFL season and is now at home recovering with his parents.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff. Source: Twitter/Liam Vertigan.

The unprovoked punch from Gaff has drawn widespread criticism and the Eagles midfielder is set to be suspended for at least five weeks.

Dockers players were left angered by the third-quarter incident and sought revenge against Gaff during the rest of the match.

Veteran Dockers defender Michael Johnson unleashed a high bump on Gaff that left the Eagles ace dazed.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon said Brayshaw's mum was in tears after the match.

Brayshaw's older player Hamish is on West Coast's list - an awkward situation given the brutal nature of Gaff's hit and the seriousness of the injury.

The third Brayshaw brother - Angus Brayshaw - is on Melbourne's list and was left rattled by the incident.

"Obviously 'Gusy' is feeling for his younger brother," Demons captain Nathan Jones told SEN.

"He sort of felt like his hands were tied (being in Melbourne) and he was the lone ranger. I think all his family were over in Perth.

"It's a bit of a weird situation, with Hamish playing at West Coast, and maybe even being quite close friends with Gaff."

Gaff's punch is set to reignite debate as to whether the AFL should introduce a red card send-off rule.

Jones said he would support the move, believing it would reduce the chances of fights erupting after an ugly incident.

"In this day and age, you don't want all-in brawls and fights off the back of an issue like that," Jones said.

"... Ross Lyon mentioned it with how much his senior players fired up and I think it can just boil over into something bigger than what the game wants."

Stand-in Dockers skipper David Mundy said the players were sending Brayshaw their best wishes.

"I just hope Andrew's OK and his family are well supported by the club," he told 6PR.

"My immediate gut reaction and emotion is care for Andrew and his family."

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match. Source: FOX Sports
Associated Press
Henry Cejudo pulled off one of the most impressive upsets in mixed martial arts history at UFC 227.

TJ Dillashaw simply repeated himself, only quicker.

Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion yesterday at Staples Centre, earning a split-decision victory over the most dominant active champion in the sport.

In the main event moments later, Dillashaw defended his bantamweight title with a vicious first-round stoppage of former champ Cody Garbrandt, beating his friend-turned-rival for the second time in nine months.

Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts five years ago, but he used five takedowns and relentless offence to earn the decision over the fighter widely considered the pound-for-pound best in MMA.

Cejudo won 28-27 on two of the three judges' scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.

"This is a dream come true, from Olympic gold medalist to UFC champion," Cejudo said. "I was born right here in Los Angeles, in a two-bedroom apartment. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you to these fans in California for their support."

In the main event moments later, Dillashaw (17-3) exchanged furious strikes with Garbrandt (11-2) from the opening minute.

Dillashaw finished it by stunning Garbrandt with a series of blows, dropping the challenger and then battering him against the cage until referee Herb Dean stopped it with 50 seconds left in the round.

Dillashaw and Garbrandt trained together in Sacramento until 2014, when Dillashaw left in a messy breakup with the Team Alpha Male gym. The fighters met for the first time last November, and Dillashaw stopped Garbrandt in the second round to take the bantamweight belt.

The rematch was just as violent, but even more decisive.

"This cements my legacy as the greatest bantamweight of all time," Dillashaw said.

"I could tell that Cody was already hurt when we started that exchange, and then I lined up the shot. I got a little excited when I should have slowed down and finished him, but I got the job done."

Dillashaw held the 135-pound title belt for nearly two years before losing it to Dominick Cruz on a debatable split decision in early 2016.

Garbrandt then took the belt from Cruz in December 2016, less than two years after he entered the UFC.

After Cejudo's victory, the new 125-pound champ called for a superfight with the winner of the 135-pound main event. When Dillashaw was told of Cejudo's challenge, he replied: "Henry Cejudo! Let's go, baby!"

Johnson, who didn't appear to be upset with the judges' call, was the only flyweight champion in UFC history. Although successful in striking, Johnson didn't have his usual resourceful performance in his return from a career-long layoff of 10 months.

Johnson knocked out Cejudo in the first round of their first meeting in 2016, but Cejudo showed off everything he had learned in the interim.

Cejudo was born in Los Angeles, and he won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling as a 21-year-old phenomenon in 2008, becoming the youngest American to win a gold medal.

He only started training in mixed martial arts in January 2013 — four months after Johnson first won his UFC belt.

Cejudo won his first 10 pro fights to earn his first shot at Johnson, but Mighty Mouse stopped him with a flurry of punches in the first round of their first meeting 28 months ago.

Cejudo earned a rematch thanks to two straight rebound victories and the utter lack of more compelling contenders for Johnson, who had been content to stay at flyweight instead of chasing bigger-money bouts at bantamweight, where he fought earlier in his career.

The 32-year-old beat Cody Garbrandt for the second time at UFC 227. Source: SKY
