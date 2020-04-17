Return to team training for sports 'won't be happening at Level 3', minister confirms

New Zealand at some point moving back to Alert Level 3 of the Covid-19 response system won't mean a change to the halt on sports training, Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has said.

While a drop down to Alert Level 3 would mean a relaxation around gatherings, it was confirmed yesterday that groups of no more than 10 people at a time will be allowed.

This includes wedding services, funerals and tangihanga. However, sporting events have been left off that list altogether.

Events are an obvious exclusion, with nearly every single professional sporting code suspended during the outbreak. But no mention has been given to team trainings.

Speaking to media at the Government's daily briefing, Mr Robertson outlined that a return to team training won't occur immediately after Alert Level 4.

"At Level 3 there really isn't the scope for that," Mr Robertson said.

"At Level 3 we want people to stay in their bubbles still. I know a number of our professional athletes are training hard inside their own bubble.

"When it comes to Level 2, there is further work to do there as to what might be possible in terms of particularly contact sport at a professional level.

"That requires conversation with health officials and sports clubs.

"Clearly, myself as a sports fan and many others around the country would love to see that take place, but it certainly won't be happening at Level 3."