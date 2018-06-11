'Respect' - Kiwi UFC champ Robert Whittaker posts touching message of thanks after five round war against Yoel Romero

New Zealand born UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has taken to social media today to thank his rival, his coaching team and family after yet another five-round epic against Cuban fighter Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with his family after his second fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago. Source: Instagram/ robwhittakermma

Whittaker, an Sydney based fighter, posted a touching message of respect on Instagram to Romero after he defeated the Cuban for a second time by split decision.

"Let me start with showing respect to @yoelromeromma and his team. That was the hardest fight of my career and it was a war," Whittaker wrote.

"Last night was my night though and I must say thanks to all the people that made it possible for me to go out there and perform."

The 27-year-old suffered a broken hand during the bout and managed to see the end of the fight after being stunned several times in the final round.

"Thanks to my coaches Fabricio Itte, Alex Prates, Justin Fitzgerald, Justin Lang and Stu McKinnon for the work they put in day in day out.

"Thank you to my manager Titus Day @6_degrees_group for making all the extra work run smoothly so I can have full focus on the fight."

Whittaker dominated Romero in the first two rounds, setting the pace and striking at will. Romero dazed and floored Whittaker in the third round but failed to put him away.

"Lastly a big thanks to my family, friends and Fans, especially my wife @sofiamareewhittaker for looking after me and making this week real easy.

"I didn’t need to take the fight but I told you I would give you fireworks...hope you liked them."