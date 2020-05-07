Remembering 25 years since Team NZ's famous maiden America's Cup triumph

On this day 25 years ago, Team New Zealand started their first America's Cup final series, squaring off with Dennis Connor and Young America in San Diego.

To make things even better, this time next week will be 25 years since Team New Zealand lifted the Auld Mug for the first time.

With Sir Peter Blake in charge and Sir Russell Coutts at the helm, the cash strapped Team New Zealand went to-to-toe with their wealth American foes, showing Kiwis can cut it on the world stage.

The first race saw Team New Zealand storm home by nearly three minutes, showing up Connor's star helmsman, Paul Cayard.

Team New Zealand pulled a fast one on their opponents, making out that their NZL32 boat wasn't up to scratch, having used their NZL38 for the challenger series.

"I think what was pretty nice was we knew we had 32 sitting there which was faster," team runner Tony Rae told 1 NEWS.

"We had a lot of fun with that, we put out a lot of propaganda around that," adds tactician Brad Butterworth.

"Everybody thought the boat didn't measure. When we put it in the water people were shocked."

The campaign was an emotional time for Butterworth, missing the birth of his first daughter at home in New Zealand during race two.

"I've never been accused of not being here. That's one thing, I had a good excuse."