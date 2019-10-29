TODAY |

Remains found in US believed to be UFC fighter's missing stepdaughter

Associated Press
More From
Other Sport
North America
Crime and Justice

An Alabama district attorney said today that authorities have “good reason” to believe human remains found belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

The remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2 and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Hughes said.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of Blanchard, 19. She was last seen October 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

After she disappeared, her black Honda CRV was found abandoned more than 90 kilometres away at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama.

Auburn police detective Josh Mixon said Blanchard’s blood was found in the car and it appeared she had suffered a life-threatening injury.

Mixon testified that convenience store video footage showed a man buying a beverage look over at Blanchard. He said tipsters later identified the man as Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, and a man at the store told investigators he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away.

Police have arrested Yazeed and a second man, 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery, in Blanchard’s disappearance. In an arrest warrant filed with the court this morning, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

Walt Harris. Source: Getty
More From
Other Sport
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
2
Warriors boss fires up while rallying players with preseason speech - 'They take the piss out of us'
3
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
England Cricket Board responds to Jofra Archer abuse - 'Absolutely no place for racist behaviour'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

US Supreme Court rejects murder convict's retrial request in wake of hit podcast
00:20

Irish truckie accused of 39 counts of migrant manslaughter pleads guilty to lesser charges
03:58

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum for sexual assault
02:48

High profile criminal defence lawyer defends right to look at Grace Millane's sexual experience in murder trial